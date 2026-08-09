Club America vs Portland Timbers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Leagues Cup match on August 9, 2026

Club America face Portland Timbers at Providence Park in the Leagues Cup as both look to continue their strong start to the tournament. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Portland Timbers Tournament Leagues Cup Date Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time 10:15 PM ET / 7:15 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, FOX One Live Stream fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, MLS Season Pass

How to watch Club America vs Portland Timbers in the USA

The Leagues Cup matchup between Club America and Portland Timbers can be watched on TV channels Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, and FOX One. But it does not end there, as it can also be enjoyed on streaming platforms broadcasting the game, such as MLS Season Pass, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Club America vs Portland Timbers for free?

Yes, you can enjoy Club America vs Portland Timbers for free in the USA by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided you are an eligible new subscriber. The trial includes access to the channels carrying the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Both clubs recorded important victories on their first matchday of action, now headlining one of the matchups that promise to be among the most attractive of the Leagues Cup.

Henry Martin of America

Club America have had a great start to the soccer semester, sitting as the current leaders of the 2026 Apertura in Liga MX and securing an important win on their first matchday of action in the Leagues Cup. The side managed by Guillermo Almada defeated San Diego FC 3-1 at Estadio Banorte, now traveling to Portland for their second matchday of the championship.

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On the other hand, Portland is experiencing a great moment, registering big wins in their most recent MLS matchdays and a 5-2 thrashing of Puebla on the first matchday of the Leagues Cup. Following the humiliation over the Puebla squad, the Timbers look to maintain their dominance over Mexican clubs this Sunday in the binational tournament, where a win over the most successful team in Liga MX could skyrocket their morale and put them at the top of the standings for U.S. teams.

What time is the Club America vs Portland Timbers match?

The match will be played on Sunday, August 9, with kickoff scheduled for 10:15 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:15 PM

Central Time (CT): 9:15 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:15 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:15 PM