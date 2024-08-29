Trending topics:
Neymar reveals his Five-a-Side team, including Lionel Messi

Neymar is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury and preparing to return to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Despite his time away from the pitch, the Brazilian has shared his all-time five-a-side team.

By Kelvin Loyola

Neymar has been sidelined since October 2023, when he sustained an ACL injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay. Consequently, he has only appeared in three matches for his Saudi club.

However, despite his injury and ongoing rehabilitation, Neymar has been active, attending major events and supporting Brazil at the 2024 Copa America.

In an interview with 4-3-3, the 32-year-old was asked to select his all-time five-a-side team. Neymar revisited the MSN connection, including himself, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suárez, alongside other former teammates.

Neymar’s Five-a-Side Team

Neymar assembled a well-balanced side. In goal, he chose former Toronto FC goalkeeper Júlio César. For defense, he picked Thiago Silva. The forward line featured a revived MSN connection with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Neymar himself.

The MSN trio, consisting of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Neymar, scored a total of 222 goals for FC Barcelona during their time together from 2014 to 2017. Here is the breakdown of their goals:

  • Lionel Messi: 108 goals
  • Luis Suárez: 59 goals
  • Neymar: 55 goals
