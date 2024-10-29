Neymar's $26 million purchase fuels speculation of potential reunion with Messi at Inter Miami

Neymar has reportedly made a move that could bring him closer to joining Inter Miami after his contract with Al-Hilal ends, potentially reuniting him with former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi.

Neymar Jr. recently made headlines with his return to action for Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, following a year-long recovery from a ligament and meniscus injury in his left knee. As he gradually regains his peak physical and playing form, uncertainty surrounds his future in Saudi Arabia, with growing rumors of his potential departure once his contract expires next summer. Now, a significant decision by Neymar may hint at a possible reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Neymar recently purchased a $26 million property in Miami’s exclusive Bal Harbour neighborhood. The 0.63-acre lot includes 150 feet of waterfront frontage and approved plans for a 13,000-square-foot residence.

While Neymar has not commented on the acquisition, the purchase has fueled speculation of a future move to Inter Miami when his contract with Al-Hilal concludes on June 30 next year.

Possible reunion with Lionel Messi?

It’s well known that Neymar and Messi share a close friendship. They initially joined forces at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, where they won 10 titles together—including the 2015 Champions League—forming the iconic “MSN” trio with Luis Suarez. Years later, the duo reunited at Paris Saint-Germain, although their time in France proved less successful, ultimately ending without the impact they achieved at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate vs Columbus Crew

Should rumors of Neymar’s move to Inter Miami come to fruition, it would mark the third time he has joined forces with Messi. Fans would once again witness the legendary partnership between Messi, Suarez, and Neymar, this time in the context of Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami’s mission to keep Messi happy

Since Messi’s arrival in July 2023, Inter Miami have focused on building a supportive environment tailored to his comfort and satisfaction. The club began by appointing Gerardo Martino as head coach, who had previously coached Messi at Barcelona and with Argentina. They further strengthened Messi’s support system by signing former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, along with close friend Luis Suarez.

To foster a comfortable atmosphere, Inter Miami assembled a diverse Spanish-speaking roster. The current squad includes eight Argentinians, three Paraguayans, two Spaniards, one Uruguayan, and one Ecuadorian—all under the guidance of Martino, creating a familiar and supportive environment for Messi.