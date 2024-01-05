It was a party cruise in the high seas with the catch that those on board got to spend three days with Brazilian superstar Neymar. The Al-Hilal star is recovering from a knee injury that is set to keep the former PSG star sideline until mid-2024. Nonetheless Neymar lent his name to “Neymar in high seas” and more than 3,000 lucky passengers traveled with the Brazilian star to kick off the year.



At first things looked very festive, Neymar took time to have fun with friends and family, party and play music, and take pictures with models and fans. Now reports are starting to come back that not everything was luxury on board Neymar’s cruise.



Many passengers have taken to social media to criticize the installations and atmosphere for children, and a report also confirms that a Brazilian YouTuber Carlos Alberto Mota took his own life on board the ship.



Social Media reactions to Neymar’s cruise



A famous fashion manager Vannini stated that the food was “poor” and that he was forced to eat “bread and coffee” as a result. Other critics stated that Neymar was too busy partying with models and playing music with celebrities rather than taking more time with the young children on board the ship.



In regard to the younger passengers, Vannini stated that there should have been an age limit in certain areas of the boat given the atmosphere, where people were drinking heavily and women were twerking.



Carlos Alberto Mota kills himself on board Neymar’s cruise



Brazilian YouTuber Carlos Alberto Mota turned out to be the biggest tragedy of the three days as the influencer allegedly threw himself from the ship on January 1st, 2024. The reasons given for the tragic suicide was that Mota had discovered compromising messages on his girlfriend Victoria Bárbara Momenso’s phone.



According to Diario De Cadiz, Mota saw that Victoria Bárbara Momenso had been messaging with two men, and this led to Mota throwing himself off the ship.

Mota’s family maintain that it was Momenso who pushed Mota from the vessel, according to Momenso, Mota had threatened to kill her after seeing the messages.



Mota reportedly fell from the ship 40 kilometers from Alcatraces island on New Year’s Day, Brazilian police have not been able to locate the body of Mota and have declared him dead after a four day search.