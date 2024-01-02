Neymar is out with an ACL and Al Hilal despite not having their top star is in first place in the Saudi Pro League. The Boss, as Al Hilal is known as, are seven points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and winners of their last 5 games.



Still, Jorge Jesus and the brass at Al Hilal are not sleeping on having a season to remember and are looking at signing one of the top players in Major League Soccer according to Le10sport.



That player is LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, who in 2023 was the MLS regular season golden boot and is seen as Neymar’s natural fill-in player until the Brazilian star returns. Bouanga scored 20 goals for LAFC, who fell short of winning the MLS Cup in 2023.



Bouanga keen on Saudi Pro League move



It is reported in Le10sport that the Gabon star, who exploded in 2023 with LAFC, is interested in the move to the Saudi Pro League and sees the move as a better option than a return to France.



Bouanga is a central piece of the LAFC attack and today is the club’s top star. The 29-year-old has a contract with the Black and Gold until December of 2025.

Bouanga would require a transfer fee and knowing the history of LAFC’s selling policy they may be open to a possible transfer.



Bouanga has 21 goals in 38 MLS regular season games and 41 goals in 58 games for the club across all competitions. Bouanga has 9 goals in 38 caps for Gabon and has won three titles in his career, two of them with LAFC.