Neymar is living one of the worst moment of his career after another devastating knee injury during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The star from Brazil will be out at least eight months and won’t participate in the 2024 Copa America.

It was a massive blow for Ney just at the beginning of a new adventure with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Though he is only 31-years old, he decided to follow the path of other names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Furthermore, even while being off the field, Neymar has been the constant target of attacks on social media. Now, after a big tragedy engulfed Brazil, the star of that country sent an emotional message.

“To the haters, you who spread hate. To those who know it everything, the owners of the truth, the saints who never make mistakes, congratulations, you have created one more victim.”

Why did Neymar post that message on social media?

Neymar published that emotional message after the death of a 22-year-old woman who fell victim to a rumor that went viral on the internet, falsely identifying her as the alleged lover of Brazilian comedian, Whindersson Nunes. The Civil Police recorded the case as a possible suicide.

“The discourse on the Internet about respecting others does not exist! Real hate for all those people who hide behind internet profiles to speak ill of others. Wanting to be the first to report news can end someone’s life. Not everyone is mentally strong!”

Neymar reminded mass media the responsibility of not spreading fake news to avoid such tragedies. “Various gossip websites, TV networks, and all kinds of media outlets have to be very careful with what you post or say.”