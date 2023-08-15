Al Hilal is set to formally announce the arrival of Brazilian football star, Neymar. After a falling out with PSG and rumors of a move back to Barcelona or Major League Soccer, Neymar decided that his best option is to go play in the Saudi Pro League and Al Hilal for two years.



As money is no issue for the Saudi Pro League, Neymar will be getting a two-year $164 million salary annually as well as other outlandish incentives for playing in Saudi Arabia.

In a country were journalists gift players Rolex’s, Neymar will be getting some of the biggest perks ever given to a soccer player or human being for that matter.



Neymar’s outlandish perks at Al Hilal



Neymar, according to Footmercato, will get the following from his new employers:



A private plan at his disposition

A mansion with all kinds of personnel

$88,000 for every victory by Al Hilal as a bonus

$550,000 for every time the Brazilian mentions Saudi Arabia per social media post



The increase spending in Saudi Arabia has status quo pundits and football observers on high alert as to what this unmeasurable spending will do to future player contracts.

It has been reported that in just one year the Saudi government has spent close to $10 billion on their soccer operation.