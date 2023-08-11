Soccer fans in the USA will be able to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo put the Saudi Pro League on the map, and now fans in the United States will be able to watch him live. According to World Soccer Talk, FOX Sports have acquired the rights to broadcast the competition in the US.

The agreement begins with the 2023/24 season, including both English and Spanish-language coverages. Soccer enthusiasts in America will therefore be able to watch all the world-class players who moved to the Gulf State this summer.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are one of the strongest teams in the league, but the likes of Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are also heading into the new season with star-studded rosters.

Ronaldo and the other stars in Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese superstar shocked the world in January, when he signed for Al-Nassr after rescinding his Manchester United deal. But only a few months later, many other stars followed in his footsteps.

Ronaldo’s team recruited Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana in this transfer window. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, landed Malcom, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, and Edouard Mendy, among others, joined Al-Ahli. In addition, Al-Ittihad pulled off the signatures of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.