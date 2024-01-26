Nigeria vs Cameroon: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on January 27, 2024

The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations group stage is in the books, and now it’s time for the most exciting part of the competition: the knockout phase. On Saturday, January 27, soccer fans will be in for a treat as Nigeria and Cameroon battle it out for a place in the Afcon quarterfinals.

[Watch Nigeria vs Cameroon online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Super Eagles arrive in this fixture in high spirits, having won their last two games to finish the group stage unbeaten. Equatorial Guinea won Group A due to goal differential though, so Nigeria had to settle with the second place.

Cameroon, on the other hand, had to sweat to make it past Group C. After a draw with Guinea and a loss to Senegal, they pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over Gambia to book a ticket to the next round. Cameroon finished tied with Guinea in points (4) and goal differential (-1), but they got the upper hand for having scored more goals (5).

Nigeria vs Cameroon: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 (EDT)

Cameroon: 9 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Sunday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

How to Watch Nigeria vs Cameroon in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Australia: beIN Sports

Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN

Brazil: Band Play

Cameroon: New World Sport App, SuperSport GOtv Football, AfroSport TV, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, StarTimes App, Canal+ CAN

Canada: beIN SPORTS

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports

France: beIN SPORTS

Germany: DAZN, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, GTV Sports+, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ CAN, Startimes Sports Premium

India: FanCode

Indonesia: beIN Sports

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Footbal

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: SportsMax

Kenya: StarTimes App, AfroSport TVKBC Channel 1SuperSport GOtv FootballSuperSport Football Plus ROAStartimes Sports Premium

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Morocco: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ CANAfro, Sport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC Plus, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport PSL

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, SKY GO Extra, BBC iPlayer, BBC3, Sky Sports Football

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA