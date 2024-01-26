The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations group stage is in the books, and now it’s time for the most exciting part of the competition: the knockout phase. On Saturday, January 27, soccer fans will be in for a treat as Nigeria and Cameroon battle it out for a place in the Afcon quarterfinals.
The Super Eagles arrive in this fixture in high spirits, having won their last two games to finish the group stage unbeaten. Equatorial Guinea won Group A due to goal differential though, so Nigeria had to settle with the second place.
Cameroon, on the other hand, had to sweat to make it past Group C. After a draw with Guinea and a loss to Senegal, they pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over Gambia to book a ticket to the next round. Cameroon finished tied with Guinea in points (4) and goal differential (-1), but they got the upper hand for having scored more goals (5).
Nigeria vs Cameroon: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Sunday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 (EDT)
Cameroon: 9 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Sunday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
How to Watch Nigeria vs Cameroon in your Country
* Source: LiveSoccerTV
Australia: beIN Sports
Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN
Brazil: Band Play
Cameroon: New World Sport App, SuperSport GOtv Football, AfroSport TV, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, StarTimes App, Canal+ CAN
Canada: beIN SPORTS
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports
France: beIN SPORTS
Germany: DAZN, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, GTV Sports+, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ CAN, Startimes Sports Premium
India: FanCode
Indonesia: beIN Sports
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Footbal
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: SportItalia
Jamaica: SportsMax
Kenya: StarTimes App, AfroSport TVKBC Channel 1SuperSport GOtv FootballSuperSport Football Plus ROAStartimes Sports Premium
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Morocco: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ CANAfro, Sport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC Plus, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport PSL
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, SKY GO Extra, BBC iPlayer, BBC3, Sky Sports Football
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA
