Novak Djokovic is not only one of the greatest tennis players of all time but also one of the most fascinating figures. His attitude and talent have taken him far, making him one of the best in the world to this day.

With a career full of accomplishments, from his Wimbledon title to his Grand Slam record, the Serbian has amassed a fortune (which continues to grow) that reflects his success both on and off the court.

Without a doubt, he has managed to balance his passion for the sport with a shrewd financial strategy, establishing himself as a global icon not only for his skill with the racket but also for his ability to manage his wealth.

What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth?

Novak Djokovic, recognized as one of the greatest tennis players in history, has accumulated a fortune estimated at $240 million, positioning him among the wealthiest athletes of all time, accorfing to The Sporting News.

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning match point against Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the Men’s Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

His fortune is the result of a combination of sporting success, strategic sponsorship deals and smart investments, solidifying him as one of the most influential figures, especially due to his fame and talent.

His career has been marked by historic victories, including multiple Grand Slams and Wimbledon titles, which have allowed him to accumulate millions. However, his wealth does not only come from his sporting achievements.

The Serbian star has skillfully diversified his income with sponsorship contracts from some of the most prestigious brands in the world of sports and in addition, he has invested in several projects, growing his wealth.

How much has Novak Djokovic earned as a tennis player?

Novak Djokovic has accumulated over $185 million in prize money from tournament victories by 2024, setting a record in the history of professional tennis, as reported by Sportskeeda and Celebrity Net Worth.

Novak Djokovic during his third round match at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center. (Source: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS)

Throughout his career, he has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles, including:

10 Australian Open

3 Roland Garros

7 Wimbledon

4 US Open

He has also won 7 ATP Finals titles and a record 40 Masters 1000 titles. In 2024, he completed the “Career Golden Slam” by winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, becoming the fifth player in history to achieve this feat.

Novak Djokovic’s investments

In 2005, the sports star and his family founded Family Sport, a company specializing in catering services and organizing sporting events. Its headquarters is located in the player’s hometown, Belgrade.

The company’s goals include managing restaurants, providing catering services, opening a tennis center and organizing an ATP tournament. Novak’s father has been heavily involved in these ventures.

Djokovic has also ventured into the field of tech investments. In 2023, he participated in a funding round for Waterdrop, a company that specializes in healthy hydration solutions.

Novak Djokovic during Day 5 of his match against Alexei Popyrin in the 2024 US Open. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Through these investments, he not only ensures a prosperous financial future but also solidifies his legacy as a visionary and strategic businessman, successfully navigating various sectors beyond tennis.

Novak Djokovic’s endorsements

Novak Djokovic has built a considerable fortune not only through his tennis career but also through a series of endorsement deals with some of the world’s most prestigious brands.

One of his most notable sponsorship deals is with Lacoste, the French clothing brand. In 2017, he signed a multimillion-dollar contract with them, succeeding Uniqlo, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to his deal with Lacoste, he has partnered with luxury brands like Hublot, a Swiss watch manufacturer. In 2021, he collaborated to create the Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic watch, a limited-edition piece.

Novak Djokovic gestures during the semifinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Xinhua)

He has also ventured into the hospitality industry, partnering with the luxury hotel group Aman in 2024. This collaboration marks his expansion beyond sports, into the luxury lifestyle sector.

Sportskeeda reported that he earned around $45 million in 2020 just from his commercial endorsements. These sponsors have helped diversify his income sources, making him a tennis legend.

Novak Djokovic’s real estate assets

One of his main investments has been in real estate, where he owns several luxury properties. Among them stands out a pair of apartments in the exclusive SoHo neighborhood in New York, purchased in 2017 for a total of $10 million.

These residences, designed by the architect Renzo Piano, offer stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, and although Djokovic doesn’t reside there regularly, his investment in the New York real estate market has been significant.

Additionally, the Serbian tennis player owns a property in the hills of Monte Carlo, a location known for its exclusivity and views of the Mediterranean Sea. In his hometown of Belgrade, he has an apartment valued at $675,000.