Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: How to Watch AFCON Final Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 11, 2024

This Sunday, February 11, Nigeria are set to square off against Ivory Coast in the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. This article provides comprehensive information about the game, encompassing details on how to catch it on TV or through live streaming in your country.

This match marks the culmination of one of FIFA’s most challenging continental national team tournaments, and the final showdown will feature two formidable African powerhouses, promising an intense battle for the coveted title.

Nigeria, a strong contender, secured their spot in the final by overcoming South Africa in a penalty shootout during the semi-final. Their opponents, Ivory Coast, appear to be on the rise again after experiencing a significant decline in performance following the retirement of their illustrious generation between 2006 and 2014.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 12)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 12)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 12)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 12)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 12)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 12)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 12)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 12)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 12)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Band, Band Play, GUIGO

Canada: FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports 2 AFCON, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1 AFCON

France: W9, Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, DStv Now, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

India: FanCode

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, SKY GO Extra, BBC Sport Web, Sky Sports Football, BBC3, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, Azam Sports 3 HD, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Startimes Sports Life, KBC Channel 1

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SNRT Live, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, Arryadia TNT, Al Aoula, beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN Sports 2 AFCON

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SABC 3, Startimes Sports Premium, Startimes Sports Life, DStv App, SABC Plus, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, SABC Sport, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, W9 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 AFCON, beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC3, BBC Sport Web, Sky Sports Football, BBC iPlayer

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS