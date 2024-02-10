This Sunday, February 11, Nigeria are set to square off against Ivory Coast in the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. This article provides comprehensive information about the game, encompassing details on how to catch it on TV or through live streaming in your country.
This match marks the culmination of one of FIFA’s most challenging continental national team tournaments, and the final showdown will feature two formidable African powerhouses, promising an intense battle for the coveted title.
Nigeria, a strong contender, secured their spot in the final by overcoming South Africa in a penalty shootout during the semi-final. Their opponents, Ivory Coast, appear to be on the rise again after experiencing a significant decline in performance following the retirement of their illustrious generation between 2006 and 2014.
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 12)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 12)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 12)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 12)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 12)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 12)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 12)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 12)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 12)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Band, Band Play, GUIGO
Canada: FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports 2 AFCON, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1 AFCON
France: W9, Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, DStv Now, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
India: FanCode
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BBC iPlayer, SKY GO Extra, BBC Sport Web, Sky Sports Football, BBC3, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SportItalia
Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, Azam Sports 3 HD, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Startimes Sports Life, KBC Channel 1
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SNRT Live, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, Arryadia TNT, Al Aoula, beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN Sports 2 AFCON
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SABC 3, Startimes Sports Premium, Startimes Sports Life, DStv App, SABC Plus, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, SABC Sport, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, W9 Suisse
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 AFCON, beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC3, BBC Sport Web, Sky Sports Football, BBC iPlayer
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS