Lionel Messi‘s presence has been a game-changer not only for Inter Miami, but for Major League Soccer. Ever since the Argentine set foot in the US, both the club and league have enjoyed continuous growth in terms of revenue and popularity.

MLS Pass on Apple TV subscribers have significantly increased, with ticket prices for Inter Miami games going through the roof as well. On top of that, Leo made an impact on the field, turning the South Florida team around.

Messi also seems to be happy in his new city, where he continues to speak Spanish every time he addresses the press. Many wonder, however, what it would be like to hear him speak English, and an artificial intelligence has made an impressive simulation.

AI imitates Lionel Messi’s voice in English

Messi has so far given all his interviews in Spanish and it doesn’t look like he has any intention of changing that anytime soon. But who knows, maybe one day we listen him in English – and not because of an AI.

When does Messi’s contract at Inter Miami expire?

Lionel Messi is under contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season.

How many goals has Messi scored for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 11 games across all competitions for Inter Miami.