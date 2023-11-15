Norway vs Faroe Islands: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free International Friendly in your country

Norway and Erling Haaland will try to find a bit of redemption when they host the Faroe Islands in an International Friendly scheduled for this Thursday, November 16, at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Once again, Norway failed in their attempt to qualify directly for UEFA Euro 2024, unable to surpass Spain and Scotland in Group A. Now, their only hope is for Israel to finish ahead of Romania (Group I) in order to go to the playoffs. That would be a miracle. Considering the situation, this friendly match could mark the beginning of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Faroe Islands remain as one of the weakest teams on the continent. Currently, in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, they have only secured one point in seven matches. However, in games against stronger opponents such as Poland, Albania or the Czech Republic, they have managed to avoid big goal differential. That’s definitely an improvement.

Norway vs Faroe Islands: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2 PM

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11 PM

Belgium: 6 PM

Brazil: 2 PM

Canada: 12 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6 PM

Denmark: 6 PM

Egypt: 7 PM

Faroe Islands: 5 PM

France: 6 PM

Germany: 6 PM

Ghana: 5 PM

Greece: 7PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 5 PM

Israel: 7 PM

Italy: 6 PM

Jamaica: 12 PM

Kenya: 8 PM

Malaysia: 1 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11 AM

Morocco: 6 PM

Netherlands: 6 PM

New Zealand: 6 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6 PM

Norway: 6 PM

Philippines: 1 AM (Friday)

Poland: 6 PM

Portugal: 5 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8 PM

Serbia: 6 PM

Singapore: 1 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7PM

Spain: 6 PM

Sweden: 6 PM

Switzerland: 6 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 5 PM

United States: 12 PM (ET)

How To Watch Norway vs Faroe Islands in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: UEFA.tv

Bangladesh: UEFA.tv

Belgium: UEFA.tv

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 10 Croatia

Denmark: UEFA.tv

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Faroe Islands: KvF

France: UEFA.tv

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: UEFA.tv

Greece: UEFA.tv

India: UEFA.tv

Indonesia: UEFA.tv

Ireland: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: UEFA.tv

Kenya: UEFA.tv

Malaysia: UEFA.tv

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: UEFA.tv

New Zealand: SkySports Pop-Up

Nigeria: UEFA.tv

Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play

Philippines: UEFA.tv

Poland: UEFA.tv

Portugal: UEFA.tv

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Sportklub 10, Arena Sport 5 Serbia

Singapore: UEFA.tv

South Africa: UEFA.tv

Spain: UEFA.tv

Sweden: UEFA.tv

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX