After conquering the famous treble, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are looking for a new record. With a superb roster led by Erling Haaland, they’ll try to win the Premier League for a fourth consecutive time.

Last week, the season didn’t started well as Manchester City lost the Community Shield in a thriller against Arsenal at Wembley. However, they were clear favorites in the league opener on the road facing Burnley.

In a shocking turn of events, Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland were part of a very controversial episode at Turf Moor. The incident became immediately a hot topic on social media.

Video: Pep Guardiola pushes camera away after discussion with Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland started the 2023-2024 Premier League in spectacular fashion after scoring two goals in the first half against Burnley. Even with that performance, coach Pep Guardiola wasn’t happy.

After the referee whistled for halftime, Guardiola ran to encounter Haaland on the pitch, grabbed his arm and started to yell at him. When a cameraman saw the situation, he immediately got closer to broadcast what was going on.

Then, when the legendary coach noticed that, Pep pushed the camera away totally upset and telling the cameraman not to intervene in a private conversation.

At the moment, no one knows why Pep Guardiola was so upset at Erling Haaland who didn’t seem to pay much attention at all and was just arranging his hair while listening. The coach was seen on TV saying: “Go away”. Then, he walked with the striker toward the locker room.