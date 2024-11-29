NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers get a clear message from QB Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Bengals

Sunday’s game between head coach Mike Tomlin‘s Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals sets the stage for a pivotal matchup for both teams at a key point in the 2024 NFL season. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson sent a clear message to his teammates about what it takes to perform at this stage of the current campaign.

Wilson knows that his voice is important for the Steelers, who want to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in thirteen years. The Pittsburgh franchise’s quarterback has not delivered quality performances in the last two games, throwing for just one touchdown, and needs to return to his best form, which he displayed in his first few games after recovering from his extensive calf injury.

Wilson’s comments signal maximum focus for a matchup against the Bengals that has Tomlin keeping an eye on team moves, as the Steelers’ head coach has said he is considering using Justin Fields at times if needed, such as in the final minutes of the loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson’s clear message to Steelers

“We have to make plays and find them, and I don’t think we’re far away from doing that. I definitely don’t think so. I think we played two tough games in the last two weeks and I believe in us. I know how capable we are and I’m looking forward to it,” Wilson said plainly toward the Steelers in the hours before in dialogue with the official website of the Pittsburgh franchise.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Steelers are not having a good time on the point-generating side, being the worst first-chance offense on the season, averaging 4.1 yards per play. “I think the biggest thing is we have to stay on schedule on first and second down,” Wilson said.

Can the Steelers make it to the Super Bowl?

Pittsburgh have an 8-3 record this season and go into their divisional clash with the Bengals having lost to the Browns last Thursday. Coming off a mini-bye week, the Steelers will be looking to confirm that they are in contention for the final game of the season and to secure a win that will keep them at the top of the AFC North, a position that would put them in a good position for the playoffs.