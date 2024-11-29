Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Micah Parsons makes shocking statement about Cowboys' chances to win Super Bowl

Micah Parsons sent a very surprising message after the Dallas Cowboys got a huge win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.

Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Micah Parsons guaranteed the Dallas Cowboys were a good football team even after losing five consecutive games. Now, without Dak Prescott, the star linebacker and that locker room have responded delivering wins over the Commanders and Giants.

Surprisingly, the Cowboys are not out of the race to get a wild card spot in the playoffs. Although the NFC East title is almost impossible because of the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s still hope trying to clinch the No.7 spot.

So, in a remarkable turn of events, the new debate in the NFL for America’s Team is if there’s a real chance to make an epic Super Bowl run. Parsons sent another big promise.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

After the victory against the New York Giants, Micah Parsons sent a huge warning to the entire NFL. The Dallas Cowboys could make a push for the Super Bowl as they’re just two games behind the Commanders to get in the playoffs. It all happened during an interview with Erin Andrews and Fox.

“To be honest, it’s been, why not us? Everybody is counting us out. It’s just like, enough is enough. We know what we’ve got and what we can do here. I believe in all these guys. I believe we’re going to turn around and make a run. I know I can help. There’s been a lot of trash talk out there. I’m telling you right now, we’re coming.”

