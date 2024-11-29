Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dan Campbell and Lions lose another key player with season ending injury

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFL, but, another big injury could derail all those championship hopes.

Dan Campbell head coach of the Detroit Lions
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesDan Campbell head coach of the Detroit Lions

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dan Campbell has produced a revolution with the Detroit Lions. For the first time in franchise history, they have an 11-1 record and are favorites to win the Super Bowl.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions managed to survive a divisional battle with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. As a consequence, they control their destiny to clinch crucial home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

However, injuries are the big problem which might complicate all plans for any franchise in the NFL. Early in the season, Campbell lost Aidan Hutchinson and now things just got worse for that defense.

Advertisement

Who got injured with the Lions?

Malcolm Rodriguez is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the game against the Chicago Bears. The information was confirmed by Ian Rapoport.

Advertisement

“LB Malcolm Rodriguez, who suffered a knee injury on Thursday, has torn his ACL, source said after the MRI. His season is over, as the Detroit defense gets another bad break.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cooper Rush and Cowboys after win against Giants

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cooper Rush and Cowboys after win against Giants

Who did the Lions just sign?

Kwon Alexander has been signed by the Detroit Lions trying to fill the absence of Malcolm Rodriguez. The veteran linebacker was in the practice squad of the Denver Broncos and now gets another opportunity.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Alex Ovechkin's net worth: How rich is the captain of the Washington Capitals?
NHL

Alex Ovechkin's net worth: How rich is the captain of the Washington Capitals?

NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers get a clear message from QB Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Bengals
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers get a clear message from QB Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Bengals

NFL News: Micah Parsons makes shocking statement about Cowboys' chances to win Super Bowl
NFL

NFL News: Micah Parsons makes shocking statement about Cowboys' chances to win Super Bowl

Sylvester Stallone's unexpected apology to Jake Paul after Mike Tyson fight controversy
Boxing

Sylvester Stallone's unexpected apology to Jake Paul after Mike Tyson fight controversy

Better Collective Logo