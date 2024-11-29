Dan Campbell has produced a revolution with the Detroit Lions. For the first time in franchise history, they have an 11-1 record and are favorites to win the Super Bowl.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions managed to survive a divisional battle with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. As a consequence, they control their destiny to clinch crucial home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

However, injuries are the big problem which might complicate all plans for any franchise in the NFL. Early in the season, Campbell lost Aidan Hutchinson and now things just got worse for that defense.

Who got injured with the Lions?

Malcolm Rodriguez is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the game against the Chicago Bears. The information was confirmed by Ian Rapoport.

“LB Malcolm Rodriguez, who suffered a knee injury on Thursday, has torn his ACL, source said after the MRI. His season is over, as the Detroit defense gets another bad break.”

Who did the Lions just sign?

Kwon Alexander has been signed by the Detroit Lions trying to fill the absence of Malcolm Rodriguez. The veteran linebacker was in the practice squad of the Denver Broncos and now gets another opportunity.