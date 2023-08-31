Erling Haaland, the top scorer during the 2022-2023 Champions League, took home the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award after his tremendous performances with Manchester City.

Haaland’s numbers in the 2022-2023 season were just amazing. 36 goals in the Premier League (a new record) and 12 goals at the Champions League. That’s why, for many experts and fans, he’s the only true candidate who might compete for the next Ballon d’Or with Lionel Messi.

However, when Haaland won the award over Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne, a huge mistake in the ceremony by UEFA immediately went viral. The sequence was incredible.

‘Haarland’: UEFA’s viral mistake with Erling Haaland when receiving the award for best player

Erling Haaland was chosen as the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for his historic season with Manchester City. He triumphed in the final three against Lionel Messi and his teammate Kevin De Bruyne. However, when it came time to receive the award, the organizers made a mistake which went viral.

The 23-year-old Norwegian went to collect the prize on the stage at Foro Grimaldi, where the Champions League draw and the award ceremony took place. When they announced his name as the winner, the screens displayed his last name incorrectly.

‘Haarland’ could be read on the screens when they mentioned the winner of the UEFA Best Player award. Furthermore, the official broadcast couldn’t hide this mistake, which quickly went viral on social media.