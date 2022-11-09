Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham at The City Ground in Nottingham for the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round in your country

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham meet in the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round. This game will take place at The City Ground in Nottingham. The visitors are big favorites, but the home team won a recent game scoring in each half. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Nottingham Forest won during the second round against Grimsby Town, that game was part of the Northern Section. During that game Nottingham Forest scored three goals, one by Yates (18') and a brace by Surridge (35', 77').

Tottenham did not play in the second round as they receive a direct bye from the Premier League. So far they have a perfect record in the top tier league of England with 8-2-4 overall.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham play for the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round on Wednesday, November 10 at The City Ground in Nottingham.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 10

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM November 10

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 10

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 10

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM November 10

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 10

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 10

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 10

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM November 10

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 2, Sport 4

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3

Palestine: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden: V Sport Football, V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

United States: ESPN+

