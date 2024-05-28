Olympiacos will play against Fiorentina for the 2023-24 UEFA Conference League final. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: Where and how to watch live 2023-24 UEFA Conference League final

The upcoming 2023-24 UEFA Conference League final will feature Olympiacos squaring off against Fiorentina. This guide offers a comprehensive overview of the match, providing specifics on its venue and the diverse array of viewing avenues at your disposal. Whether via televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming platforms in your country.

It is the grand final of the Conference League, and fans are gearing up for a significant showdown to determine UEFA’s third most important club tournament. Undoubtedly, it’s a prime opportunity for both teams to clinch a title in what has been a relatively lean season for each.

On Olympiacos‘ side, despite nearly securing a chance to contend for the local tournament, they ultimately fell short. Meanwhile, Fiorentina found themselves within reach of qualification spots for international cups, only to miss out. Thus, this presents a unique chance for both teams to seize glory.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 30)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 30)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 30)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 30)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 30)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport 9Go!

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, 6play, Canal+ France, W9, Canal+ Foot

Germany: RTL+, Servus TV Nitro

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: SCTV Video

Ireland: discovery+, Virgin TV Go, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, TV8 Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, Canvas, ESPN, ESPN Extra, Veronica TV

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1 SIC

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1 SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN