Olympique Marseille host Benfica on Thursday, April 18, in the return leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Find out here how to watch or live stream it in your country.

Olympique Marseille and Benfica will face each other at Stade Vélodrome on Thursday, April 18, in the second leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Here, find out how to watch or live stream this exciting match in different parts of the world.

The Portuguese side claimed a 2-1 home win in Lisbon, but the series is still wide open as Marseille only need one goal to force the extra time (the away goal rule no longer exists in the Europa League).

Rafa Silva and Angel Di Maria scored for Benfica last time out, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulling one back for the visitors to let OM dream with a comeback in France. Needless to say, soccer fans can’t wait for this game to kick off.

Olympique Marseille vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Friday)

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 1 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

South Africa: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Olympique Marseille vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

* Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN 4

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Canal+

Germany: RTL+

India: Sony

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports, discovery+

Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport

Portugal: Sport TV

South Africa: SuperSport

Spain: Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 5, discovery+

United States: Paramount+, ViX