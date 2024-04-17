Olympique Marseille and Benfica will face each other at Stade Vélodrome on Thursday, April 18, in the second leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Here, find out how to watch or live stream this exciting match in different parts of the world.
The Portuguese side claimed a 2-1 home win in Lisbon, but the series is still wide open as Marseille only need one goal to force the extra time (the away goal rule no longer exists in the Europa League).
Rafa Silva and Angel Di Maria scored for Benfica last time out, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulling one back for the visitors to let OM dream with a comeback in France. Needless to say, soccer fans can’t wait for this game to kick off.
Olympique Marseille vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Friday)
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 1 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
South Africa: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Olympique Marseille vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
* Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN 4
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Canal+
Germany: RTL+
India: Sony
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports, discovery+
Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport
Portugal: Sport TV
South Africa: SuperSport
Spain: Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 5, discovery+
United States: Paramount+, ViX
SURVEY Who will advance to the semis?
Who will advance to the semis?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE