Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
UEFA Europa League

Omonia vs Benfica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 22, 2026

Omonia host Benfica at GSP Stadium for a UEFA Europa League league-phase clash on October 22, with both teams unbeaten after two matches. Find out how to watch the matchup live in the USA.

Senou Coulibaly of Omonia FC and Dodi Lukebakio of SL Benfica
© Jurij Kodrun/Gualter Fatia -- Getty ImagesSenou Coulibaly of Omonia FC and Dodi Lukebakio of SL Benfica
Match Summary
MatchOmonia vs Benfica
TournamentUEFA Europa League
DateThursday, October 22, 2026
Time3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
TV Channels
Live StreamParamount+, DANZ USA, ViX

How to watch Omonia vs Benfica in the USA

Omonia vs. Benfica will be available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+, which carries the UEFA Europa League in English, alongside ViX and DANZ USA.

+ Follow us

Can I watch Omonia vs Benfica for free?

There is no confirmed free legal streaming option for Omonia vs. Benfica in the USA. Paramount+ requires a subscription, and the service no longer offers its standard seven-day free trial directly to new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Omonia and Benfica arrive at the third matchday of the UEFA Europa League league phase with six points apiece after winning their first two games. Benfica sit third in the current table, while Omonia are sixth, with both clubs carrying perfect records into Thursday’s meeting.

Players of Omonia FC before the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match (Source: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Players of Omonia FC before the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match (Source: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Omonia opened their European campaign with a 1-0 home victory over Celta Vigo before producing an even more convincing result away from home, beating Celje 3-0 in Slovenia. UEFA’s official schedule confirms that Omonia have scored four goals without conceding through their first two league-phase matches.

Benfica have also made an excellent start. The Portuguese side defeated AC Milan 2-0 at San Siro in Matchday 1 and followed that result with a 4-1 victory over Celtic on October 15. Jhon Duran was the standout player against the Scottish club, scoring twice as Benfica moved to six points.

Omonia vs Benfica: Predicted Lineups

Omonia (4-2-3-1): Fabiano; Jure Balkovec, Jan Satka, Senou Coulibaly, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Panagiotis Andreou, Mateo Maric; Jaden Montnor, Muamer Tankovic, Ewandro; Lois Diony.

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Souffian El Karouani, Clement Lenglet, Tomas Araujo, Alexander Bah; Joao Palhinha, Fredrik Aursnes; Gianluca Prestianni, Georgiy Sudakov, Dodi Lukebakio; Jhon Duran.

What time is the Omonia vs Benfica match?

The Omonia vs. Benfica match kicks off on Thursday, October 22, at 3:00 PM ET. UEFA lists the game at 19:00 UTC, while Benfica’s official press schedule confirms an 8:00 PM local kickoff in Cyprus.

  • Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
  • Central Time: 2:00 PM
  • Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
  • Pacific Time: 12:00 PM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions