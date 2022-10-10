Manchester United will host Omonia Nicosia for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League Group E. Here you will find out when, where, and how to watch this Europa League game in the US.

Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia will face-off at the Old Trafford Stadium for a Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. As the Red Devils seek the top spot of the Group E, Omonia Nicosia will try to upset them. Find out here the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Manchester United will have three more chances to climb up to the top of the Group E stadings. As the team managed by Erik Ten Hag is trying to left behind the bad performances in both the Premier League, and the Europa League, the Red Devils will have to pick up the win at any cost in Old Trafford.

Whereas Omonia Nicosia will try to upset Manchester United's plans if they pick up the win. Otherwise, the team managed by Neil Lennon will probably have to break down the odds in order to avoid a massive loss. As well as focus on the Cyprus League, as they are currently 6th at the standings.

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia: Date

Manchester United will play against Omonia Nicosia for a Matchday 4 game of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This Group E matchup will be played on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Old Trafford Stadium in the city of Manchester.

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia in the US

The 2022-2023 Europa League matchup between Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia will be played on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the 3:00 PM (ET), and it will be availabe to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options to watch this game are Paramount+ (Free Trial), TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com, and Univision NOW.