Omonia Nicosia will host Manchester United for a Group E matchup at the Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro. Find out the probable lineups for this 2022-23 UEFA Europa League matchup.

Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United will play against each other for first time in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group Stage. The game will be held at the Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro in Limasol, Cyprus for a Group E matchup. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this game.

Omonia Nicosia haven't yet picked up points after two matchdays in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. As the last place in the Group E, Omonia Nicosia at least have to make it difficult for other teams to win at their home in Cyprus, otherwise they will be eliminated without a win in the tournament.

On the other hand, Manchester United need a positive booster after their loss in the Manchester Derby. That's why Erik Ten Hag is expected to pick up the pieces of his work and put them back on track to be a competitive team again in the European tournament.

Omonia Nicosia Probable Lineup

Omonia Nicosia as hosts are most likely to keep their starting lineup same as the last matchday in the Europa League. In fact, the team managed by Neil Lennon played with an alternate lineup in the Cyprus League, as they are looking forward to this game.

Omonia Nicosia probable starting XI: Fabiano, Nikolas Panagiotou, Hector Yuste, Nemanja Miletic; Fotios Kitsos, Mix Diskerud, Fouad Bachirou, Moreto Cassama, Paris Psaltis, Karim Ansarifard,

Manchester United Probable Lineup

After Sunday's defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, the team managed by Erik Ten Hag will have to pick up the win on this Thursday game. Ten Hag is expected to make some changes, as Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire have some physical issues, while Martin Dubravka, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek didn't have playing minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United probable starting XI: Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga, and Cristiano Ronaldo.