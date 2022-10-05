Omonia and Manchester United will clash off on Thursday at Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro in the third matchday of Group C of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Omonia will come against Manchester United on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group E. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their first overall meeting. Omonia of Cyprus and Manchester United of England have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), at the Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro in Limassol. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Omonia vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

France: 6:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

US: 12:30 PM (ET)

Omonia vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia Stan Sport

Bangladesh

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 4, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: V Sport Extra, V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, RTL+, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

UK: BT Sport 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN USA