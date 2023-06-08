Lionel Messi‘s decision to join Inter Miami is a seismic event that has the potential to reshape the landscape of Major League Soccer. The American teameventually beat off Barcelona and Saudi Arabia to sign the world’s best player after years of trying to do so.

In an interview published Wednesday, Messi confirmed rumors about his decision. It is believed that Saudi Arabia offered him a contract in order to create its national league by adding foreign talents, but he turned it down.

There has been no official announcement or signing of a contract, but sources say the deal will last for over two years and be worth over $100 million. Now after securing him, it has been rumored that David Beckham’s club is interested in signing another World Cup champion to play with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Who could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

In order to better assist Lionel Messi on the pitch, Inter Miami are contemplating adding additional players to their roster, including some of his old friends. Apparently, the superstar forward and Angel Di Maria, both World Cup winners, may be reunited in Miami.

The 35-year-old veteran confirmed this week that he would be leaving Italian powerhouse Juventus, where he had signed a one-year contract with an option to extend it by another year.

The Herons are reportedly contemplating making a bid for Messi’s former PSG teammate, as reported by Argentine writer Cesar Luis Merlo and Spanish newspaper Marca. There have been reports that he may return to Benfica in Portugal, but the prospect of playing with his countryman in the United States might be too much to pass up.