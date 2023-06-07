Following a forgettable stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is ready to continue his career outside France. On Wednesday, multiple reports suggested the Argentine star chose Inter Miami as his next team.

The 35-year-old was expected to return to Barcelona this summer, but the Spanish club once again seems to be unable to make room for him. Messi had a lucrative offer from Al Hilal on the table, but it looks like he opted to play in MLS.

David Beckham has been keen on signing the 7x Ballon d’Or for a while now, and this seemed to be the perfect opportunity to make it happen. Not only would Inter Miami offer Messi a huge salary, but they could also add familiar faces to make him feel more comfortable.

Inter Miami would surround Messi with old friends from Barcelona

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Inter Miami will start negotiations to sign Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. The idea is to build a supporting cast around Leo with many of his friends from his time at Barcelona.

Both Busquets and Alba will hit the free agency this summer, since they won’t renew their respective deals with the Blaugrana. The Uruguayan striker, on the other hand, is under contract at Gremio, but Inter could get him by triggering his release clause.

It would definitely be an interesting move, not only to help Messi but also to get Inter Miami back on track. The South Florida team is currently bottom of the Eastern Conference standings right now, so it has plenty of work to do.