Lionel Messi’s boyhood club Newell’s mourns the loss of his father Jorge

At the age of 68, Jorge Messi, the father of Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi, has passed away.

The soccer world was left shocked following news of the death of Lionel Messi’s father. At 68 years old, and after a long battle with an illness, Jorge Messi passed away, prompting several figures from the soccer world to offer their condolences. Among them was Newell’s Old Boys, the club where the Argentine No. 10 began his career.

“Club Atletico Newell’s Old Boys bids a heartfelt farewell to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario,” the message on X began. “A lifelong supporter of the club, businessman, and father of Argentina national team captain Lionel Andres Messi.

“Jorge was the pillar and guiding force who, alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini, supported the career of the greatest player of all time with vision, discipline, and affection. His constant presence and leadership behind the scenes were fundamental in supporting every step of Lionel’s journey, from his early days at Malvinas to the pinnacle of world soccer.”

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Jorge had been one of the main guiding figures in Messi’s career from the very beginning. In fact, he was one of those who made the crucial decision to take him to Barcelona to undergo growth hormone treatment.

Celia Cuccittini and Jorge Messi, parents of Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

CONMEBOL also expressed its condolences

CONMEBOL also released a statement following the tragic news. In the message, shared on X, the South American soccer governing body expressed its condolences to Lionel Messi and the rest of the Messi family.

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“CONMEBOL deeply regrets the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi. We stand with Lionel, his family, friends, and loved ones with respect and affection during this time of profound grief. May he rest in peace.”

Jorge’s influence on Lionel Messi

As both his primary manager and most trusted confidant, Jorge Messi played an instrumental role in shaping Lionel Messi’s unprecedented career from its very inception. Beyond negotiating contract extensions and navigating complex club transitions, Jorge acted as an unyielding protective shield, allowing the soccer legend to focus almost entirely on the pitch.

His steady guidance, grounded values, and unconditional presence through every triumph and crisis provided the emotional and professional backbone behind Lionel’s path to greatness.