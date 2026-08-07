Kawhi Leonard trade to Raptors hits complications following new investigation update

The Kawhi Leonard trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Toronto Raptors for the upcoming NBA season faces complications as a new update emerges in his investigation.

Following the Aspiration scandal involving Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, many believed that was the sole controversy between the two sides. The franchise attempted to end the partnership by sending him to the Toronto Raptors, but the NBA has continued investigating the situation. Previous reports had indicated that the investigation was over, but that has not been the case.

According to Torre’s sources, Leonard had a hidden multimillion-dollar “sponsorship” with Daktronics. This once again raises alarms about Leonard and the Clippers, as it suggests they may have added even more money on top of his contract and the alleged Aspiration deal.

“This Kawhi deal was not only discussed by higher-ups with the Clippers to circumvent the salary cap… This second source was also told that Kawhi’s sponsorship with Daktronics was a multimillion-dollar deal,” Torre revealed on his show, Pablo Torre Finds Out.

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Raptors trade still on standby

The issue surrounding Leonard stems from a curious scenario. The Clippers made an innovative shift within the franchise when construction began on Intuit Dome, their new arena. The team began using the venue in August 2024, and it has been a huge success for both the organization and the fans attending in person.

Kawhi Leonard during a LA Clippers game.

One of its biggest attractions is the massive circular screen appropriately known as the Halo Board. It is a gigantic, halo-shaped, double-sided 4K video board built by Daktronics. That company proves key because it is involved in this new controversy brought to light by Torre.

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Now that Torre has brought this to light, it presents another massive problem for Leonard, the Clippers, and even the Raptors. For Toronto, the direct consequence would be failing to acquire the player they are targeting. However, the situation is far more serious for Leonard and the Clippers, as this marks their second instance of salary cap circumvention and could result in harsh penalties from the NBA if Torre’s reporting proves accurate.

Why is this a problem?

NBA rules aim to prevent teams from using alternative funding sources to provide financial advantages to their players and circumvent restrictions set by the collective bargaining agreement.