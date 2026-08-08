Which NFL legends are being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2026 ceremony today?

The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will feature the induction of five legendary stars who made a lasting impact on the history of the sport.

The NFL Hall of Fame will hold another induction ceremony, this time for the 2026 class. Five legendary players who left a lasting legacy on the sport will be inducted: Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig and Adam Vinatieri.

Some of them have won Super Bowls, while others have set incredible records throughout their careers. These five players represent the elite of the modern era and will be honored with the prestigious Gold Jacket.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, will once again host this historic event. These renowned players, who represented multiple positions on the field, will finally receive the recognition they deserve.

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Drew Brees, the QB in the 2026 Hall of Fame class

Selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft (No. 33 overall) out of Purdue by the San Diego Chargers, Drew Brees went on to redefine passing excellence after joining the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Over his storied 20-year career, Brees earned 13 Pro Bowl selections, 5 All-Pro honors, and led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV as the game’s MVP, solidifying a legendary legacy that naturally culminates with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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Kuechly’s legacy with the Panthers

Drafted ninth overall out of Boston College in 2012, Luke Kuechly spent his entire career as the heartbeat of the Carolina Panthers‘ defense and one of the most dominant linebackers in NFL history. Across eight brilliant seasons, his elite instincts and preparation earned him seven Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro honors, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and a Defensive Rookie of the Year title, cementing a legendary resume that now leads him straight to the Hall of Fame.

Former Carolina Panthers lineback Luke Kuechly is introduced prior to the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Arizona’s ace through the air

Larry Fitzgerald spent his entire legendary 17-season career as the bedrock of the Arizona Cardinals franchise. Renowned for his extraordinary hands, precise route running, and unmatched consistency, he earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors, and delivered one of the most dominant postseason runs in NFL history during the Cardinals’ 2008 Super Bowl XLIII push, etching his name among the game’s all-time greatest receivers on his way to Canton.

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Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after catching a touchdown.

Roger Craig, the backfield nightmare

A versatile offensive juggernaut who redefined the running back position, Roger Craig served as a vital focal point of the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s dynasty before finishing his career with the Raiders and Vikings. Famous for his signature high-knee running style and unmatched pass-catching ability out of the backfield, he earned four Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro honors, and three Super Bowl rings.

Originally selected in the second round of the 1983 draft (No. 49 overall) out of Nebraska, the 1988 NFL Offensive Player of the Year became the first player in league history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, leaving behind an indelible mark on football history as he takes his place in the Hall of Fame.

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The kicker who made history

One of the most clutch postseason performers in NFL history, Adam Vinatieri built a legacy defined by ice-cold precision over a remarkable career spanning more than two decades. Going undrafted out of South Dakota State in 1995 before catching on in the league, he went on to become the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points while capturing four Super Bowl titles between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.