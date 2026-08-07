Cyrus Allen returns to Chiefs practice as Patrick Mahomes’ weapon after shin bruise scare

After suffering a shin bruise, the Kansas City Chiefs saw Cyrus Allen return to practice to be a weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs had practice today as Patrick Mahomes keeps gearing up for the regular season. Thankfully for them, newly-drafted wideout Cyrus Allen was also practicing with the rest of the team.

A week ago, Allen was carted off from practice after getting hurt during a special teams drill. Per Josh Alper of Pro-Football Talk, Allen was “catching passes from Patrick Mahomes during drills.”

Alper also added that “Allen had been doing well enough in that role to earn time with the first team before his injury and the Chiefs will be hoping he can pick up right where he left off.“

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Mahomes could welcome a new weapon

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t exactly had a certified wide receiver since Tyreek Hill. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy haven’t proved enough nor shown the consistency required to be relied upon. Add that to a Travis Kelce that has been declining in production and Cyrus Allen gaining Mahomes’ confidence could be incredible for the Chiefs.

Cyrus Allen is back on the field catching passes from Mahomes 🤩#Chiefs l #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EWeVOHzsg3 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 7, 2026

Cyrus Allen has great ability to get separation and finished his final college season at Cincinnati with 13 receiving touchdowns, showing an innate knack for finding paydirt too.

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The Chiefs offense needs to improve

The Matt Nagy era regressed an otherwise unstoppable unit. Now, the Chiefs went back to Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator, and hope that gives them a boost. A guy like Allen paired with the other weapons could also be an improvement if they can stay healthy and out of trouble.

Last season, the Chiefs ranked 20th in total offense. However, it must be noted that Mahomes missed some time, as well as key pieces like Rice and Worthy. Now, they’re tasked to bounce back.