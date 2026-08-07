Red Wings reportedly set key condition for Dylan Larkin trade

Dylan Larkin may want out of Detroit, but the Red Wings reportedly have a clear condition for trading their captain.

The Detroit Red Wings appear to be approaching Dylan Larkin’s trade request with a clear objective: if their captain is going to leave, the return needs to help the team immediately.

Larkin has reportedly asked Detroit to explore a trade to a Stanley Cup contender, with teams such as the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers among the potential destinations. However, the Red Wings are not expected to move their star center simply for future assets.

That makes the situation even more complicated after Detroit removed Steve Yzerman from the general manager position. Shawn Horcoff is currently handling the front office on an interim basis, while the Red Wings continues their search for a permanent replacement.

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What do the Red Wings want in a Dylan Larkin trade?

According to Helene St. James, Detroit’s priority is clear: the Red Wings want established NHL players who can contribute right away rather than draft picks or prospects.

“The Red Wings really want value-now players in return, not draft picks or prospects. To accept the latter would be sending a signal to Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider that the Wings are in rebuild mode.”

That approach effectively puts a significant price on Larkin. The Red Wings may be willing to consider trading their captain, but the front office wants to remain competitive after the deal rather than begin a complete rebuild.

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Larkin trade puts Red Wings at a crossroads

The timing of the trade request makes the situation particularly intriguing. Larkin remains one of the most important players in Detroit, and moving him for prospects would give the franchise valuable future assets.

However, it could also send a powerful message to young stars such as Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider that the organization is changing direction. That is something Detroit clearly wants to avoid.

The uncertainty surrounding the front office also makes the situation harder to predict. Horcoff has limited time to make a franchise-defining decision while the Red Wings search for Yzerman’s permanent replacement.

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For now, Larkin appears determined to find a path to a contender, but Detroit will not make that path easy. If the Red Wings eventually trade their captain, they want the return to keep them competitive immediately.