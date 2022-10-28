Pachuca host Toluca with a huge advantage on the aggregate score in the second leg of Liga MX Apertura 2022 final. Here you will find the probable lineups for the game that will determine who is the champion.

Pachuca and Toluca clash in the second leg of Liga MX Apertura 2022 final. The game will be played on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM (ET) in Estadio Hidalgo. Although anything is possible, Pachuca are huge favorites to hoist the trophy at home. The most important match of the season will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

During the last two seasons, under manager Guillermo Almada, Pachuca have been one of the best teams in Mexico, but, nobody expected what happened last Thursday during the first leg of the final. In a historic result, the Tuzos smashed Toluca with a 5-1 victory on the road and only a miracle would prevent their seventh league title.

Toluca are going for one of the major upsets in Liga MX history. They have nothing to lose after that terrible perfomance in the first leg. The Diablos Rojos need to win by four goals to tie the aggregate score and send the series to extra time or the penalty shootout. If Nacho Ambriz's squad gets the impossible comeback, Toluca will have 11 titles, just two shy of the record which belongs to Club America.

Pachuca lineup

After such a great performance by his team, Guillermo Almada only has to decide if he repeats the first leg lineup or tries to rotate players considering the big advantage on the aggregate score. Aviles Hurtado and Javier Lopez are the possible names in case of any changes.

Pachuca's probable lineup against Toluca: Oscar Ustari, Mauricio Isais, Óscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Sánchez, Erick Chávez, Paulino de la Fuente, Víctor Guzmán, Romario Ibarra and Nico Ibañez.

Toluca lineup

Nacho Ambriz has to risk it all in order to get at least four golas on the road. So, the traditional linuep for the Diablos Rojos might be shaken up to be a more aggresive team, especially in the first half.

Toluca's probable lineup against Pachuca: Thiago Volpi, Andrés Mosquera, Haret Ortega, Valber Huerta, Carlos Guzmán, Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Jean Meneses, Leo Fernández, Carlos González and Camilo Sanvezzo.