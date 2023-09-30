Panathinaikos vs PAOK: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 in your country

Panathinaikos will play against PAOK this Sunday, October 1 for the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Following their defeat against AEK Athens, which halted their streak of consecutive victories since the start of the championship, Panathinaikos demonstrated resilience by bouncing back with a victory on Matchday 6, bringing their total points to 13. Currently, they trail the league leaders, Olympiacos, by four points and are eager to secure three points that would narrow the gap.

Nevertheless, their upcoming match won’t be a walk in the park as they face PAOK, who currently sit in second place in the tournament with 13 points. PAOK are determined to secure a victory to stay in contention with the tournament leaders.

Panathinaikos vs PAOK: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (October 2)

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

United States:12:30 PM (ET)

Panathinaikos vs PAOK: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Bet365

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia