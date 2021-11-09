Paraguay and Chile will meet at stadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción on November 11 for Matchday 13 of Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out the probable lineups of both teams.

Paraguay and Chile will face each other for Matchday 13 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Thursday, November 2021. Both teams are in need of points to climb position in the standings.

The home side is in the eighth spot of the standings with 12 points and only two wins so far. In their last World Cup Qualifiers games, they lost to Chile (2-0) as visitors and were defeated 4-0 by Bolivia. Now they need to recover at home.

Meanwhile, Chile are in the sixth position of the table, after not only defeating their next rivals, but also winning 3-0 against Venezuela. Their last defeat was against Peru (0-2) during Matchday 11. They will like to get their third consecutive win.

Paraguay’s possible lineup

Coach Eduardo Berizzo will have all his players available for the game against Chile. Centre-back Alderete, who saw the red card against the Chileans in October, will be back after the suspension, however it’s unlikely to start in the defense.

Berizzo will probably go with a 4-3-3 for the match. This could be the lineup: Silva; Alonso, Gomez, Balbuena, Escobar; Villasanti, Lucena, Sanchez; Almiron, Sanabria, Romero.

Chile’s possible lineup

Meanwhile, Charles Aranguiz, who also served a suspension for a red card, is ruled out of the upcoming international games with a right-calf injury. Apart from him, there’s no other injured players.

So, Martin Lasarte can have his regular players such as Brereton Diaz and Arturo Vidal. Here, this could be the starting eleven: Bravo; Vegas, Marzipan, Medel, Isla; Valdes, Pulgar, Vidal; Sanchez, Jimenez, Brereton Diaz.