Video: Vinicius Junior scores Panenka penalty for Real Madrid vs AC Milan in Champions League

The Brazilian winger scored from the penalty spot to bring Real Madrid level during the first half against AC Milan at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. Just minutes later, Alvaro Morata restored the lead for the Italian side.

Real Madrid and AC Milan are delivering one of the most captivating matchups of UEFA Champions League’s Matchday 4. Facing off at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, both teams are vying for a victory that could improve their standings and strengthen their chances of a direct qualification to the tournament’s Round of 16.

The game took a challenging turn for the Spanish side early on, as Malick Thiaw put Milan ahead just 12 minutes into the first half. Rising to meet a corner from Christian Pulisic, Thiaw delivered a powerful header that left Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with no time to react.

Real Madrid responded in the 23rd minute when referee Slavko Vincic awarded a penalty for a foul by Emerson on Vinicius Jr. inside the box. The Brazilian winger stepped up and calmly converted the spot kick with an elegant Panenka-style finish, leveling the score and reigniting Madrid’s momentum.

However, Los Merengues’ hopes of turning the game around were short-lived. Just five minutes before halftime, Aurelien Tchouameni made a costly error, losing possession deep in his own half and allowing Rafael Leao a clear chance on goal. Though Lunin managed to make an initial save, Alvaro Morata pounced on the rebound to put Milan back in front, making it 2-1.

Vinicius Jr. shines bright for Real Madrid

Just days after narrowly missing out on the Ballon d’Or to Manchester City’s Rodri, Vinicius Jr. once again proved his elite status. Week after week, he delivers standout performances for Real Madrid, especially in the UEFA Champions League, where he has become a central figure in the Spanish giants’ campaign.

In this year’s UCL, Vinicius ranks second in the top scorers’ chart with four goals in as many matches. He trails only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane by a single goal, though with a notable difference: while Kane has scored three of his goals from the penalty spot, Vinicius has netted all but one from open play.

