Where to watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Santos Laguna take on Chivas in a Matchday 16 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

With just two Matchdays left in the regular season, the battle for direct quarterfinal qualification is heating up, and Chivas are right in the thick of it. A win is crucial for Chivas to secure a top-six spot, and they’re well-positioned to earn those three points against a struggling Santos Laguna side.

Sitting second-to-last in the standings with only 10 points, Santos are focused solely on closing out the season with pride, while Chivas look to capitalize on this matchup to strengthen their playoff hopes.

When will the Santos Laguna vs Chivas match be played?

Santos Laguna take on Chivas for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 16 this Tuesday, November 5. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Jonathan Perez of Santos Laguna – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Santos Laguna and Chivas will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: TUDN.