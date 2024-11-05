NCAAF News: Alabama star sends out strong warning to LSU, Garrett Nussmeier

On Saturday, LSU and Alabama will meet in an elimination game. The winner will stay alive on the hunt for the College Football Playoffs, while the loser will witness their season come to an unexpected early finale. Ahead of the marquee matchup in Baton Rouge, an Alabama star has sent out a big warning to the Tigers and QB Garrett Nussmeier.

One of LSU or Alabama has made the Playoffs in nine of the past ten years. Only in 2022 did both schools fail to make the Committee’s final cut. This time around, neither has a guaranteed spot, and this upcoming game will go a long way in defining who punches their ticket to the postseason.

In NCAA matchups as pivotal as this upcoming bout in Louisiana, tempers flare well before to kickoff. There’s a game within the game. The week prior to the clash is tense and both sides look to get the upper-hand by whatever means they can find. On that note, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell put out a warning for the Tigers and QB Garrett Nussmeier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m not gonna lie, we’re hungry. We’re starving, starving bad. You’ve gotta keep on running, keep on going and make the other team quit,” Campbell said, via On3. “We try to take the ball away, whether that’s a strip, whether that’s forced fumbles, whether that’s interceptions, whatever.“

Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers passes the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Tiger Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Advertisement

“Whatever we can do to get the ball out of the offense’s hands and in our hands and, obviously, score a touchdown on defense, it’s gonna be great for us.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Matt Rhule makes something clear on his future with Nebraska Cornhuskers

Alabama DC adds on to Campbell’s comments

The Tide has their back against the wall. And that’s exactly when teams are the most dangerous. They come out with nothing left to lose and play aggressive on every snap. Luckily for LSU, they are on the same situation. It’s do-or-die, so both teams better take their best shot.

Advertisement

“I like the demeanor of our players right now,” Alabama’s DC Kane Wommack. “I think they’re in a really good position. I think they’re very hungry to get back out on the field.”

Gametime

Alabama-LSU will take centerstage in the SEC when they go head-to-head at Tiger Stadium. The stakes are ever-high for a highly-anticipated clash. A win or go home game, if you will. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30p.m. ET on November 9th.

Advertisement