NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis raises concern after possible foot injury

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Detroit Pistons in the fourth game of their NBA five-game road trip but fell short, losing 115-103, which brought their season record to 4-3 and 1-3 on this road swing. Compounding the loss, the team now faces uncertainty as Anthony Davis deals with a possible foot injury.

Davis appeared to suffer the injury in the fourth quarter after scoring on a pass from LeBron James. He landed awkwardly on his foot, causing him visible pain, and then he landed on the floor when the Lakers called a timeout.

“I’ll talk to my trainer and just kind of figure out what exactly is going on,” Davis told reporters post-game. “I’ve been managing it since this summer, honestly, and my goal for every game is to be on the floor. And I just kind of landed directly on the spot that’s been killing me. So, we’ll figure it out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a bit of positive news for the Lakers, ESPN reports that Davis hasn’t been ruled out for the final game of the road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, but his status will be monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs a rebound in front of Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Advertisement

Davis addresses the Lakers’ inconsistency

After the Pistons game, Davis admitted the Lakers have shown two different sides this season. “We’re just two different teams right now. One game we’re this team who showcases to be one of the better teams in the league, then the next we’re this team who I don’t even know who we are,” Davis shared with reporters.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Anthony Davis voices displeasure despite Lakers’ win over Raptors, issues stern warning

He added that the team needed to bring more physicality. “We just weren’t physical. They were very physical and were playing in transition, got open looks from 3. They made some shots early on, but they just didn’t feel us early on either end of the floor,” Davis said, via Lakers Nation.

Advertisement

LeBron James on Davis’ potential absence

LeBron James was asked about the impact of a possible Davis absence on the Lakers. “I don’t know,” James said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I’m going second by second.”

“I don’t play the ‘if’ game,” James continued. “We’ll go off what AD says and see how he feels over the next couple of days and go from there. But it don’t take a rocket scientist to know [the impact] if AD’s in or out. C’mon.”

Advertisement