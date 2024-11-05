Deion Sanders' son Shedeur emulates LeBron James' son Bronny, reaching special NCAA status

After Bronny James' departure to the NBA to play alongside LeBron, Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, has earned a significant status in the NCAA.

Shedeur Sanders‘ profile in college football has skyrocketed, not only due to his innate talent but also because he’s having a standout season with the Buffaloes. Under the guidance of Deion Sanders, the QB is leading Colorado to an impressive campaign. Additionally, he has achieved significant status by surpassing none other than Bronny James, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron in the NBA.

Before his departure to the world’s top basketball league, Bronny James was a dominant figure in the NCAA when it came to NIL deals. These types of agreements have grown exponentially in recent years, as college players are not allowed to sign professional contracts while still in school.

Last year, Bronny James, former point guard for the USC Trojans, secured a deal with sportswear giant Nike, bringing his total NIL earnings to approximately $5.9 million, propelling him to the top of the ranking.

However, that top spot no longer belongs to Bronny, as it is now held by none other than Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur. The current star of the Colorado Buffaloes has become one of the most visible faces in the NCAAF and has secured deals with various brands, reaching a total of $6.2 million in NIL earnings, according to SI.com.

In addition to signing a lucrative deal with Nike, Sanders has also secured various agreements with major brands such as Gatorade, BRADY, and Mercedes-Benz, which have significantly boosted his NIL earnings.

The relevance of Sanders in the NCAAF

Shedeur Sanders has become one of the most influential and talked-about figures in college football. Under the guidance of his father, Deion Sanders, he has not only elevated the Colorado Buffaloes to new heights but also established himself as a dominant presence in the NCAA.

His innate talent on the field has made Shedeur Sanders the center of attention, with his presence capturing the spotlight. As a result, major brands have turned their focus to one of the most promising players in the sport, eager to align themselves with his growing star power.

Although he has yet to announce whether he will be eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes continue to enjoy the talent of Shedeur Sanders. His primary goal remains the same: to take the team as far as possible this season in college football.

