Two South American ‘Hermanos’ (brothers), Paraguay and Colombia, will lock horns in a top-notch CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción, Paraguay on 6:00 PM (ET), November 21, 2023. The game promises to be a captivating clash of contrasting styles and aspirations.

Paraguay tied a recent game against Chile 0-0 which served as another good result after the 1-0 victory against Bolivia. They are enjoying a small good streak and have already left behind the 0-1 defeat against Argentina on October 12, 2023.

Colombia won against big favorite Brazil 2-1 in what was a big upset during Matchday 5, they played at home and Luis Diaz scored both goals to win the game.

Paraguay probable lineup

The game is expected to be a tactical battleground, with both teams employing their respective strengths. Paraguay’s defensive solidity will be put to the test against Colombia’s attacking prowess.

Paraguay’s defensive resilience could frustrate Colombia’s attacking ambitions. The Paraguayans have scored only one goal during 5 games played, they must improve their offense if they want to win this game. The squad’s only goal so far was scored by Antonio Sanabria.

This is the likely Paraguay’s lineup for this game: Carlos Coronel, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, Robert Rojas, Richard Sanchez, Mathias Villasanti, Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Matias Rojas, Gabriel Avalos, Oscar Cardozo.

Colombia probable lineup

Colombia, on the other hand, has experienced a resurgence under the leadership of their new manager, Néstor Lorenzo. The Cafeteros, currently occupying 3rd place in the qualifiers with 9 points.

The Colombians have a perfect record in 2023 with five wins and five draws, not all the results were for the Conmebol Qualifiers but also for some international friendlies and the 2023 Kirin Challenge Cup.

This is the likely Colombia’s lineup for this game: Camilo Vargas, Yerry Mina, Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumi, Deiver Machado, James Rodriguez, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, Luis Diaz, Rafael Santos Borre.