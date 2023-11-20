On the high-altitude pitch of Quito’s Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, two Andean giants, Ecuador and Chile, will clash in a battle for the Conmebol Qualifiers dreaming of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 6:30 PM (ET), November 21, 2023. The Ecuadorians have participated in four FIFA World Cups, their most notable achievement being a Round of 16 appearance in 2006. Chile has graced the World Cup on eight occasions, their most notable achievement being a third-place finish in 1962.

Ecuador are in sixth position in the Conmebol standings with 5 points and a record of 2-2-1, they tied a recent game against Venezuela 0-0. Ecuador has not won since October 12, 2023, on that occasion they won against Bolivia by 2-1 on the road.

Chile are going through a bad time, since the defeat against Venezuela by 0-3 they had problems getting back on the winning path but recently they tied against Paraguay 0-0 at home.

Ecuador probable lineup

Led by the enigmatic Moisés Caicedo and the experienced GK Alexander Domínguez, Ecuador possesses a blend of youthful energy and seasoned wisdom that will undoubtedly test their Chilean counterparts.

For Ecuador, this game represents an opportunity to reignite their World Cup aspirations and stake their claim to Andean dominance. Chile, on the other hand, are determined to prove their mettle and reclaim their position in the Conmebol Qualifiers.

This is the likely Ecuador’s lineup for this game: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Felix Torres, Angel Mena, Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo, Jose Cifuentes, Leonardo Campana, Jordy Caicedo.

Chile probable lineup

Chile, on the other hand, has experienced a more inconsistent campaign. They currently sit in 8th position, having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their five qualifying Conmebol games.

Chile has five forwards available for this game with Alexis Sanchez being the most experienced of all with 159 caps and 51 goals. On the other hand, their midfield is led by Erick Pulgar with 47 caps.

This is the likely Chile’s lineup for this game: Gabriel Arias, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Paulo Diaz, Gabriel Suazo, Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Nuñez, Felipe Mendez, Dario Osorio, Alexis Sanchez, Brereton Diaz.