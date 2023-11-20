The international window closes and the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers have a very interesting match between Paraguay and Colombia Tuesday, November 21.
Paraguay enters this match needing a win. Their previous game against Chile ended in a goalless draw (0-0), and although they currently occupy the 7th spot, which secures a ticket to the International playoff, their aim is to secure direct qualification to the upcoming World Cup.
On the other hand, Colombia is experiencing a fantastic moment. The Cafetaleros staged a comeback, defeating Brazil 2-1 in Matchday 5. Another victory, coupled with losses from Argentina and Uruguay, could potentially propel them to the top of the Qualifiers.
Paraguay vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Australia: 10:00 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 12:00 AM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Canada: 6:00 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Denmark: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Egypt: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
France: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Germany: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Ghana: 11:00 PM
Greece: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
India: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 11:00 PM
Israel: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Jamaica: 6:00 PM
Kenya: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Malaysia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Morocco: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Netherlands: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
New Zealand: 12:00 PM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Norway: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Philippines: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Portugal: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Serbia: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Singapore: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
Spain: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Sweden: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
Switzerland: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)
UAE: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 11:00 PM
United States: 6:00 PM (ET)
How to Watch Paraguay vs Colombia in your Country
Argentina: TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports Play
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Chile: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol
International: Fanatiz International, Bet365
Israel: Sport 4
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Spor TV6, SporTV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
United States: Fanatiz *
* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.