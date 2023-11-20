Paraguay vs Colombia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The international window closes and the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers have a very interesting match between Paraguay and Colombia Tuesday, November 21.

[Watch Paraguay vs Colombia online in the US on Fanatiz]

Paraguay enters this match needing a win. Their previous game against Chile ended in a goalless draw (0-0), and although they currently occupy the 7th spot, which secures a ticket to the International playoff, their aim is to secure direct qualification to the upcoming World Cup.

On the other hand, Colombia is experiencing a fantastic moment. The Cafetaleros staged a comeback, defeating Brazil 2-1 in Matchday 5. Another victory, coupled with losses from Argentina and Uruguay, could potentially propel them to the top of the Qualifiers.

Paraguay vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 12:00 AM

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Denmark: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Egypt: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

France: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 11:00 PM

Greece: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

India: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 11:00 PM

Israel: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Kenya: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Morocco: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Netherlands: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 12:00 PM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Norway: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Sweden: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Switzerland: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

How to Watch Paraguay vs Colombia in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports Play

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Chile: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Israel: Sport 4

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Spor TV6, SporTV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+

United States: Fanatiz *

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.