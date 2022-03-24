Paraguay play against Ecuador at the Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Paraguay and Ecuador meet in a game for the Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este on March 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to rescue their honor. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Paraguay did everything humanly possible to climb positions in the standings but in the end it was not enough and they were eliminated from the Qatar 2022 qualifiers road. Paraguay's record is negative with 2-7-7 in the 9th spot of the standings.

Ecuador performed well during the standings with an offensive attack that was effective thanks to the good performance of their offensive and defensive midfield during the qualifiers. Ecuador has the third best defense of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers.

Paraguay probable lineup

Paraguay were weak during the qualifiers, they could barely score 9 goals in their games and the most recent game for them was evidence of the offensive problem the team has losing 0-4 against Brazil on the road.

The Paraguayan players have not had the same performance as the national team during their qualification to the 2010 FIFA World Cup. In addition, in 2014 they could not qualify for that world cup and also finished in the 9th spot of the standings.

This is the likely Paraguay’s lineup for this game: Silva (GK), Rojas (DF), Gomez (DF), Balbuena (DF), Arzamendia (DF), Sanchez (MF), Villasanti (MF), Almiron (MF), O Romero (MF), Medina (FW), A Romero (FW)

Ecuador probable lineup

Ecuador has two clear options to access Qatar 2022, one is with a direct spot and the other is by playing in the inter-confederation play-offs. But Ecuador has a highly efficient offensive attack to win this game against Paraguay.

Ecuador has no weak points, but Gustavo Alfaro's idea is to play every game of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers as if it were the last game of their lives. Two new names were included in the squad, Danny Cabezas and Jorge Pinos.

This is the likely Ecuador’s lineup for this game: Galindez (GK), Preciado (DF), Torres (DF), Hincapie (DF), Estupinan (DF), Caicedo (MF), Gruezo (MF), Franco (MF), Plata (MF), Estrada (FW), Valencia (FW)

