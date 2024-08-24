Parma vs AC Milan: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 2

Parma will host AC Milan in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Parma are set to take on AC Milan in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. With fans eager to catch every moment of the action, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game live, whether on TV or streaming online, in your country.

Parma and AC Milan both kicked off their Serie A campaigns with hard-fought draws, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup. Parma had the lead against Fiorentina, only for Cristiano Biraghi to equalize in the 75th minute, leaving them with a disappointing draw. Now, Parma are eyeing their first win of the season in their home opener, determined to secure three points.

However, Parma face a tough challenge as they host AC Milan, who are riding high after a dramatic comeback. Trailing 2-0 against Torino, Milan clawed back with two late goals to snatch a valuable point. The Rossoneri are eager to build on that momentum and claim their first victory of the season.

Parma vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 25)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (August 25)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 25)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

USA: 12:30 PM (ET)

Parma’s Emanuele Valeri – IMAGO / LaPresse

Parma vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN4 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

