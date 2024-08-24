Trending topics:
Soccer

Parma vs AC Milan: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 2

Parma will host AC Milan in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Alvaro Morata of AC Milan
© IMAGO / FotoagenziaAlvaro Morata of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

Parma are set to take on AC Milan in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. With fans eager to catch every moment of the action, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game live, whether on TV or streaming online, in your country.

[Watch Parma vs AC Milan for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Parma and AC Milan both kicked off their Serie A campaigns with hard-fought draws, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup. Parma had the lead against Fiorentina, only for Cristiano Biraghi to equalize in the 75th minute, leaving them with a disappointing draw. Now, Parma are eyeing their first win of the season in their home opener, determined to secure three points.

However, Parma face a tough challenge as they host AC Milan, who are riding high after a dramatic comeback. Trailing 2-0 against Torino, Milan clawed back with two late goals to snatch a valuable point. The Rossoneri are eager to build on that momentum and claim their first victory of the season.

Parma vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (August 25)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (August 25)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 25)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM (ET)

Parma’s Emanuele Valeri – IMAGO / LaPresse

Parma’s Emanuele Valeri – IMAGO / LaPresse

Parma vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN4 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Inter vs Lecce: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 2
Soccer

Inter vs Lecce: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 2

Not even Messi and Ronaldo achieved it: Haaland’s impressive scoring rate
Soccer

Not even Messi and Ronaldo achieved it: Haaland’s impressive scoring rate

NBA Hall of Famer recommends Bucks star to join Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors for success
NBA

NBA Hall of Famer recommends Bucks star to join Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors for success

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Cincinnati FC?
Soccer

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Cincinnati FC?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions