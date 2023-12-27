Manchester City have had an end of the year to forget in the Premier League, having won only 1 of their last 5 matches. City have dropped to fifth place now eight points back from league leaders Liverpool.

December has not been all that bad as Josep Guardiola’s side did win the Club World Cup behind a fantastic performance by Julián Álvarez, who has won every championship imaginable at only the age of 23.

Now looking ahead to getting things back on track in the Premier League, City have a match against Everton on Wednesday evening and Sheffield United on Saturday to close out 2023.

Pep Guardiola on Haaland and De Bruyne

In a press conference prior to the match against Everton, the Manchester City boss provided an update on two of his star players: “Haaland feels better but he hasn’t made one training session with us. Hopefully in January he can come back with us”.

“De Bruyne last week he trained with us, today he had a little bit of fatigue because he’s training hard.”

Kevin De Bruyne has been out most of the season with a muscle injury and is now working his way to full fitness.

Erling Haaland has missed four matches due to a foot injury suffered, once again missing out in a league game against Everton on Wednesday.

Manchester City will have a big end of the season as the club looks to repeat in the UEFA Champions League as they kick off their knockout round campaign against F.C. Copenhagen in February.