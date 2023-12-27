Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s 3rd kit could be inspired by an NFL team

Major League Soccer is not shy about taking risks with their clubs when it comes to kits, this year the New York Red Bulls paid homage to the 50 years of rap with their third kit. Atlanta United also wore urban inspired third kits in 2023.

Now according to Footy Headlines, Adidas, MLS uniform supplier for all MLS teams, will release more third kits for the 2024 season and this includes Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

According to the report LAFC, Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, Kansas City and Portland Timbers are all expected to get a third kit in the 2024 season.

Information about Inter Miami’s third kit

In order for Adidas to issue a third kit for an MLS team, the club in question must have sold at least 100,000 jerseys to be issued a third kit the following season.

According to the report, Inter Miami’s third kit will adopt the color patterns of another big team in Miami and that is of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were founded in 1965, and since then the Dolphins have won two Super Bowls in 1972 and 1973. The club has 5 AFC conference championships and 13 division championships.

The Dolphins have also been to the NFL post season a total of 25 times, some of the legendary players of the Dolphins include Dan Marino, Paul Warfield, Jim Langer, and Cris Carter.