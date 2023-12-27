Everton and Manchester City face off in a high-pressure Premier League encounter at Goodison Park, both teams desperate for the three points for very different reasons. Anything could happen in this game where both teams need to get the most out of it.
[Watch Everton vs Manchester City online free in the US on Fubo]
The Toffees, fresh off a 1-2 defeat to Tottenham that snapped their winning run, find themselves teetering on the edge of the relegation zone in 16th place. They hope a return to Goodison Park, where they’ve only claimed three wins this season, can spark a new surge up the table.
Manchester City, meanwhile, haven’t quite found their rhythm in recent weeks, with a draw and a narrow win in their last two matches. They currently sit outside the top four and desperately need three points to stay in the title hunt. Their away record offers some hope, having secured five wins and three losses on the road this season.
Everton vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Everton and Manchester City play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Wednesday, December 27 at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Despite their home woes, Everton’s fighting spirit cannot be underestimated. The Goodison Park faithful will be roaring their team on, hoping to see Abdoulaye Doucouré rediscover his scoring touch and propel them towards another winning streak.
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 7:15 AM December 28
Bangladesh: 2:15 AM December 28
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 5:15 PM
Cameroon: 9:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 PM
Costa Rica: 2:15 PM
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Ecuador: 3:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
India: 1:30 AM December 28
Indonesia: 4:15 AM December 28
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Japan: 5:15 AM December 28
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Malaysia: 4:15 AM December 28
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 9:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 9:15 AM December 28
Nigeria: 9:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Qatar: 11:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM
Senegal: 8:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 4:15 AM December 28
South Africa: 10:15 PM
South Korea: 5:15 AM December 28
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
Tanzania: 11:15 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:15 PM
Tunisia: 9:15 PM
Uganda: 11:15 PM
UAE: 12:15 AM December 28
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM
Everton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 2
Brazil: GUIA, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, DirecTV GO
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabi, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Norway: V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN Spain
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network