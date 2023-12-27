Everton vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Everton and Manchester City face off in a high-pressure Premier League encounter at Goodison Park, both teams desperate for the three points for very different reasons. Anything could happen in this game where both teams need to get the most out of it.

The Toffees, fresh off a 1-2 defeat to Tottenham that snapped their winning run, find themselves teetering on the edge of the relegation zone in 16th place. They hope a return to Goodison Park, where they’ve only claimed three wins this season, can spark a new surge up the table.

Manchester City, meanwhile, haven’t quite found their rhythm in recent weeks, with a draw and a narrow win in their last two matches. They currently sit outside the top four and desperately need three points to stay in the title hunt. Their away record offers some hope, having secured five wins and three losses on the road this season.

Everton vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Everton and Manchester City play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Wednesday, December 27 at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Despite their home woes, Everton’s fighting spirit cannot be underestimated. The Goodison Park faithful will be roaring their team on, hoping to see Abdoulaye Doucouré rediscover his scoring touch and propel them towards another winning streak.

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 7:15 AM December 28

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM December 28

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Cameroon: 9:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM

Costa Rica: 2:15 PM

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Ecuador: 3:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

India: 1:30 AM December 28

Indonesia: 4:15 AM December 28

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Japan: 5:15 AM December 28

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM December 28

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 9:15 AM December 28

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Qatar: 11:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Senegal: 8:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM December 28

South Africa: 10:15 PM

South Korea: 5:15 AM December 28

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

Tanzania: 11:15 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:15 PM

Tunisia: 9:15 PM

Uganda: 11:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM December 28

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM

Everton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 2

Brazil: GUIA, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, DirecTV GO

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabi, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Norway: V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN Spain

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network