Peru and Ecuador clash on Tuesday, February 1, on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The road to the Qatar 2022 is set to be over soon but there are three World Cup spots up for grabs in the South American Qualifiers. Peru welcome Ecuador to the Estadio Nacional in Lima on Tuesday, Feb. 1, on Matchday 16 of the Conmebol tournament. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Blanquirroja return home aiming to take another step towards their second straight World Cup. Ricardo Gareca's men have had some ups and downs in the campaign but their recent form has taken them into the top four.

Meanwhile, this could be a big game for La Tri as well. Gustavo Alfaro is just a few steps away from achieving one of the biggest milestones in his career by leading Ecuador to a long-awaited World Cup appearance. Will they prove their credentials again in Lima?

Peru vs Ecuador: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 9 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Peru vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

Peru vs Ecuador: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Peru may have struggled to get results at first but eventually they found the victories they needed to head into this round in a great spot. Ricardo Gareca's boys have recently pulled off a dramatic, hard-fought win over Colombia in Barranquilla to make it three in a row, but more importantly, to move into the top four and depend on themselves to clinch a World Cup berth.

Ecuador also head into the final stretch of the Qualifiers in a comfortable position. La Tri have schocked everyone throughout the campaign and are heavy candidates to finish in third place, behind Argentina and Brazil - who have already qualified for Qatar 2022. Last time out, they moved another step close to the World Cup by snatching a point to La Canarinha in Quito. Regardless of how they conclude the campaign (although they'll probably seal a place in the World Cup), hats off to Gustavo Alfaro for how he turned Ecuador around in such a short span of time.

This will be the 16th time these national teams meet in a Conmebol World Cup Qualifier. Ecuador have the edge just by one game as they recorded six victories, while Peru won five times, and they drew on four occasions.

Peru vs Ecuador: South American Qualifiers Standings

After 15 rounds of play, both teams find themselves in a great spot with their sights set on the World Cup. Ecuador are in third place with 24 points (W7 D3 L5), while Peru are one place behind them with 20 points (W6 D2 L7), only one clear of Uruguay - who are in playoff zone - and three of Colombia - who are currently out of WC Qualifying area.

How to watch or live stream Peru vs Ecuador in the US

The game to be played between Peru and Ecuador in Lima on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).





Peru vs Ecuador: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the hosts as slight favorites. FanDuel has given Peru odds of +130, while Ecuador have +220 and a draw would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Peru +130 Tie +210 Ecuador +220

* Odds via FanDuel.