Peru will face their last chance to continue alive in the road to Qatar 2022 when they host Paraguay on the final matchday of the South American World Cup qualifiers. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The South American World Cup qualifiers come to a dramatic end on Tuesday with three teams in contention for a place in the inter-continental playoffs. Peru take on Paraguay aiming to hold on to fifth place of the standings and clinch a playoff berth for Qatar 2022. In this preview, you will find the storylines, head-to-head, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

La Blanquirroja's aspirations are in danger following a painful defeat to Uruguay but they are still in control of their destiny, unlike Colombia and Chile. Will Ricardo Gareca's men get the job done at home?

La Albirroja may no longer be in contention for a place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup but they want to continue to make progress under Guillermo Barros Schelotto, so Peru will probably have to sweat to win this one.

Peru vs. Paraguay: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima

Peru vs. Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Peru vs. Paraguay: Storylines and Head-to-Head

A weak start to the qualifiers might prove costly for Peru if they fell short of a top-five finish, while Paraguay come from a victory over Ecuador that brought hope for the future. La Albirroja have the edge against Peru across all competitions with 24 wins, 14 draws and 16 defeats, but La Blanquirroja had the upper hand in World Cup qualifiers with six victories, four draws and five losses.

Peru vs. Paraguay: Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Peru must claim all three points to secure a playoff berth. They can still finish in fifth place even if they fail to win, but then they'd depend on Colombia and Chile's results. Ahead of Matchday 18, they are fifth with 21 points, just one above Colombia and two more than Chile. Paraguay, on the other hand, are eighth with 16 points.

How to watch or live stream Peru vs. Paraguay in the US

Peru vs. Paraguay: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions. BetMGM sees Peru as heavy favorites with -190 odds, while Paraguay have +550 and a draw would result in a +290 payout.

BetMGM Peru -190 Tie +290 Paraguay +550

